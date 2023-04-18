The Heritage Generals scored the last five runs of the game on Monday, but still came up one short in an 8-7 home loss to Northwest Whitfield.
The contest was the first game of the final Region 7-AAAA series for both teams.
Heritage led 2-1 after three complete, but gave up two runs in the fourth and five in the top of the fifth to fall behind 8-2.
The Generals got two of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Eli Totherow and Gage Shaver ripped back-to-back doubles, while J.J. Hunt came through with a sacrifice fly.
The bottom of the sixth began with a walk and an error, followed by Landen Skeen's three-run homer that cut the Bruins lead down to one.
Hunt added a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh to represent the tying run, but a flyball out and a strikeout left the runner stranded and ended the game.
Shaver had a big night at the plate with two doubles and a triple in four at-bats. He scored twice and knocked in one run. Skeen went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Brady Chandler had a double and knocked in one.
Zach Barrett gave up six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings on the mound. He finished with three strikeouts. Taylor Vinson pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless ball, giving up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Garrison May also worked a scoreless, hitless inning and walked one batter.
Heritage (17-11, 6-7) will travel to Northwest (11-14, 4-9) on Tuesday for Game 2 of the series, before the Bruins come back to Boynton for the regular season finale on Wednesday.
The Generals hold a slim one-game lead over Central-Carroll (5-8 in region) for the No. 3 spot in the state playoffs and a two-game lead on the Bruins. Only the top four teams will advance to state.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
