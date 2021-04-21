Cedartown assumed first place in the Region 7-AAAA standings after a 5-1 victory over Heritage in Polk County on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and opened it up with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The lone run for Heritage came in the sixth inning as Gage Shaver scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of J.T. Eaton. Eaton and Cannon Stafford each had doubles in the loss, while Brady Chandler had two hits for Heritage.
Zach Barrett pitched six innings. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
The scene will shift to Boynton on Friday as the two teams will play a doubleheader to close out the region slate and the regular season.
Like Cedartown, Heritage (21-6 overall) is now 13-3 in region play, but the Bulldogs currently have the head-to-head tiebreaker. The region champion will be decided on Friday. Heritage will have to beat Cedartown in both games to win the regular season title and earn the No. 1 seed for state. A split of Friday's twinbill will give the championship to the Bulldogs.