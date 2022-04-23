It took until the very final out of the very final inning of the very final game of the regular season, but the Heritage Generals are headed back to the state playoffs for a seventh consecutive time.
The Navy-and-Red earned its way into the Class AAAA tournament by taking two of three games against two-time defending region champion Cedartown.
Heritage posted a 6-1 home win over the Bulldogs this past Tuesday before traveling to Polk County for a doubleheader on Friday. The Generals came up a run short in the first game, but held on in the nightcap and will be the No. 4 seed from the region when the postseason begins next week.
CEDARTOWN 7, HERITAGE 6
Gage Shaver laced a two-run triple in the top of the third inning to erase what had been a 2-0 deficit. However, the Bulldogs got three runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-2 lead.
Heritage would rally with two outs in the top of the fifth. Brady Chandler drew a two-out walk and trotted home on a two-run blast by Shaver, giving him four RBIs for the game. A walk and a single then reset the table for Zach Barrett, who came through with an RBI-single before another run crossed the plate on an error.
However, Cedartown retired six of the last seven Heritage hitters, five on strikeouts, to seal the victory.
Barrett went 3 for 4 at the plate, while Max Owens and J.C. Armour also had hits.
Armour started on the hill and went 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and six walks with five strikeouts. Owens threw 1.1 innings and allowed one hit, while striking out one batter.
HERITAGE 7, CEDARTOWN 6
The Bulldogs got a first inning homerun, but the Generals rolled up seven unanswered runs over the next six innings.
Owens had a sacrifice fly in the third to tie things up and added an RBI-single in the fifth before Armour drew a walk with the bases loaded later in the inning, upping the lead to 3-1.
Heritage then put up four runs in the top of the seventh to take a seemingly comfortable 7-1 lead. Two errors and a single got things going before Maddox Henry collected an RBI. Another run scored on an error before Eli Totherow and Cannon Stafford came through with back-to-back RBIs.
But just when it looked as if Heritage could celebrate, Cedartown made one final charge. They loaded the bases before drawing a walk to bring in a run, while back-to-back two-run doubles pulled them to within a run of tying the game.
However, Garrison May got a final flyball out to lock up the victory.
May picked up the save, despite giving up an earned run on two hits in one-third of an inning of relief. Chandler pitched the first 6.2 innings. He allowed five runs, though only one was earned, on three hits and six walks with three strikeouts in the victory.
Armour went 2 for 3 at the plate with the RBI, while Totherow also went 2 for 3 and scored twice.
Heritage came into the game battling Northwest Whitfield, Central-Carroll and Pickens for one of the three remaining playoff spots from the region. And when the dust finally settled on Friday night, it was Central ending up as the odd man out.
The Lions, who lost to Northwest on Tuesday, had to settle for a doubleheader split with the Bruins on Friday, leaving them with a 10-8 overall record.
Pickens completed a three-game sweep of Ridgeland, giving them the No. 2 seed at 12-6 in region play. Northwest and Heritage each finished 11-7 in 7-AAAA, but the Bruins earned the No. 3 seed on the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Generals in two of three meetings.
As the No. 4 seed, Heritage (18-12 overall), will have to travel to the Region 5 champion in the opening round of the playoffs, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. That opponent had not been finalized as of press time.