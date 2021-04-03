The Heritage Generals maintained their lead atop the Region 7-AAAA standings by sweeping a home doubleheader against Ridgeland on Friday night, taking the series three games to none.
Heritage 14, Ridgeland 0
Friday's opener saw the Generals score five times in the first inning and never look back.
C.J. Robertson, Cade Kiniry, Caden Snyder and Gage Shaver had two hits apiece for Heritage. Kiniry, Snyder, J.T. Eaton and Brady Chandler had two RBIs each, while Cannon Stafford and Landen Skeen each drove in one run.
Kiniry was the benefactor of all the run support. He allowed three hits and gave up three walks, while striking out three batters in five innings to get the win.
Hayden Brewer pitched 3.1 innings for Ridgeland, allowing seven earned runs and walking five batters, while striking out two. Curtis Wells threw the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing an unearned run on two hits with one strikeout.
Isaac Pitts had a pair of singles and Jordan McLin doubled to account for the Panthers' three total hits.
Heritage 3, Ridgeland 2
The nightcap was much more low-scoring, but the result was the same as the Generals swept the twinbill and the region series.
Stafford drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning, but four walks tied the game in the top of the second. Pitts drew the free pass with the bases loaded to bring in Ridgeland's first run of the game.
The Panthers would take a 2-1 lead an inning later. Hudson Couch doubled before Robert Jent's RBI-single would bring in courtesy runner Levi Millsaps with the go-ahead run.
However, the lead would be short-lived as the home team retook the lead a half-inning later. Robertson reached on an error and Kiniry singled before Snyder drove in both runs with a two-out double.
Heritage's pitching did the rest, setting down 13 straight batters in order before Pitts delivered a two-out single in the top of the seventh. He took second on a passed ball, but was caught stealing third to end the game.
Skeen pitched five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked five, while the two runs he allowed were earned. J.J. Hunt allowed just one hit and struck out one batter in two innings of relief to pick up save.
Jent gave up just three hits and walked three batters in six innings for Ridgeland. He fanned five hitters and none of the runs he allowed were earned.
Heritage (15-4, 8-1) will host Northwest Whitfield in the first of a three-game region series Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. The Generals will travel to Tunnel Hill for a doubleheader against the Bruins on Friday, starting at 5:30.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland (3-11, 2-7) will host Central-Carroll Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to the Lions' den for a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Friday to finish off their 7-AAAA series.