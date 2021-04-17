The Heritage Generals prepped for their three-game showdown with Cedartown this upcoming week with a 13-3 home victory over Signal Mountain High School out of Chattanooga.
The Generals scored their runs on just seven hits in the Saturday matinee, including a double by Caden Snyder. Snyder and Brady Chandler each had two RBIs in the victory. C.J. Robertson led the way with three runs batted in, while Cade Kiniry, Noah Johnson, J.T. Eaton and Dylan Bryan each had one RBI.
J.J. Hunt pitched the first 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts. Garrison May got the final out on the mound for the Navy-and-Red, who boosted their record to 21-5 overall.
Heritage will play at Cedartown Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before the Bulldogs come to Boynton for a 5:30 doubleheader on Friday. Heritage (13-2 in 7-AAAA) currently leads Cedartown (12-3) by one game atop the Region 7-AAAA standings with just three games left on the schedule.