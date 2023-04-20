The Heritage Generals closed out the regular season with an 11-5 home victory over Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday, giving them the series, three games to two.
The game was tied 5-5 after three innings, but the Generals scored four times in the fourth on back-to-back two-run singles by Max Owens and Zach Barrett. Two more runs crossed the plate in the fifth, both on errors.
Owens went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, including an RBI-double earlier in the game. Landen Skeen and Cody Bryan each scored twice, while Gage Shaver was 2 for 4 with three runs scored. He also drove in a pair of runs on a two-run bomb in the bottom of the second.
Skeen, J.C. Armour and Taylor Vinson pitched two innings apiece, while Shaver threw one. They combine to surrender three earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and seven walks.
Heritage (19-11) finished 8-7 in Region 7. They will be the No. 3 seed when the Class AAAA playoffs begin next week and will travel to Flowery Branch to face Cherokee Bluff (25-3) in a best-of-three series.
The Bears dropped two of three to North Oconee (24-4) in the recently-completed Region 8 championship series. The dates and times for series were not known as of press time.
The other three matchups between the two regions will see Region 7 champion Cedartown host North Hall and Sonoraville take on East Forsyth, while Central-Carroll will play a best-of-three at North Oconee.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.