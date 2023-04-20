Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals closed out the regular season with an 11-5 home victory over Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday, giving them the series, three games to two.

The game was tied 5-5 after three innings, but the Generals scored four times in the fourth on back-to-back two-run singles by Max Owens and Zach Barrett. Two more runs crossed the plate in the fifth, both on errors.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

