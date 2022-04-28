The Heritage Generals, who made it into the Class AAAA state playoffs by the skin of their teeth last week, sure didn't play like a No. 4 seed on Wednesday.
Instead of being playoff fodder for a region champion, the Generals turned the tables on Region 5 champion Hampton, giving up just two runs in 12 innings to complete a first-round sweep.
It marked the second year in a row that Heritage swept the Hornets in Hampton in the playoffs. Last year's match-up came in Round 2.
HERITAGE 11, HAMPTON 0
Wednesday's opener went just five innings as the Generals scored multiple runs in each frame, including three in the top of the third, to win the game on the run rule.
The Generals pounded out 16 hits, including six doubles. Brady Chandler had two doubles as part of a 3 for 4 day that also included two RBIs and two runs scored.
J.C. Armour also went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored, while Cannon Stafford, Zach Barrett and Landen Skeen each went 2 for 3 with doubles. Barrett drove in one run and Skeen plated a pair.
Eli Totherow had a hit and two RBIs. Gabe Shaver had one hit and one RBI. Maddox Henry finished 2 for 4 and scored a pair of runs, while Max Owens also scored once.
Barrett pitched all five innings, scattering three hits and striking out six with just two walks.
HERITAGE 5, HAMPTON 2
In the nightcap, the Generals took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning and added a pair of runs late after the Hornets had trimmed the deficit down to one.
The three third-inning runs all came with two outs. Totherow bunted for a single and took second on an error at the end of the play. Stafford drove him in with an RBI-single and Chandler drew a walk one batter later.
Stafford and Taylor Vinson, who was into the game to run, both moved up 90 feet on a double steal. A wild pitch got Vinson home before Shaver brought in Stafford with an RBI-single.
Hampton (19-11) scored solo runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, the final run coming on a solo homerun, as it cut the Heritage lead down to 3-2.
But Owens came through with a two-out RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth and then, in the sixth, Barrett drew a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Henry. A wild pitch got him to third before a groundout off the bat of Jonathan Glover brought in the final run of the game.
Glover retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to polish off a two-inning save. He gave up just one hit and two walks and finished with three strikeouts. Chandler pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Stafford went 2 for 3 and was the only General with multiple hits in the second game.
Heritage (20-12) will have an even longer bus ride for the second round as they will go on the road to face Bainbridge (14-12), the No. 3 seed from Region 1, who defeated Region 3 runner-up Islands in the first round, 11-6 and 7-4.