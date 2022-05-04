The Heritage Generals are back in the Elite Eight for a second consecutive year.
Playing a doubleheader some 350 miles from home at Bainbridge High School in extreme south Georgia, the Navy-and-Red dominated the opener on Tuesday before coming back on multiple occasions in Game 2 to sweep the best-of-three series.
HERITAGE 9, BAINBRIDGE 1
A lengthy lightning delay held up the start of Game 1, on Tuesday, but once things got going, Heritage wasted little time.
Senior Cannon Stafford launched a solo homerun on the very first pitch of the night and three more runs crossed the plate before the inning came to a close. J.C. Armour had a sacrifice fly, while two additional runs scored on Bearcat errors.
Gage Shaver picked up an RBI in the second inning and that would be all the scoring until the sixth when Heritage tacked on two more insurance runs.
Stafford delivered an RBI-double and scored on an RBI-double by Shaver. Then in the seventh, Max Owens doubled and came home on a Jonathan Glover sacrifice fly. The Generals' ninth and final run came on the fourth error of the game by Bainbridge.
Brady Chandler went 3 for 3 with a run scored, while Stafford was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Shaver finished 2 for 3 to go with his two RBIs.
Zach Barrett pitched six innings and gave up just one hit and two walks. He struck out six batters and the run he allowed in the bottom of the sixth was unearned. Garrison May faced four batters in the seventh and struck out three of them.
HERITAGE 13, BAINBRIDGE 12
This one will be talked about for years to come as Heritage overcame deficits of 6-0, 7-2, 9-6, 10-7 and 12-10 to defeat the Bearcats in eight innings and sweep the series.
Bainbridge, playing as the visiting team, had five singles and a pair of walks in the first inning to storm out to a 6-0 lead.
Heritage got two of the runs back in the bottom of the inning. One scored on an RBI-triple by Shaver, while the other came home on a RBI-single by Owens.
The Bearcats picked up a solo run in the top of the second on a homer, but the Generals responded with four runs in the home half of the frame. Shaver was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded before Owens unloaded the bases with a three-run double.
Bainbridge added two more in the top of the third and Heritage got one of them back on an error in the bottom of the inning and the game would eventually go to the top of the sixth with the Bearcats still leading, 9-7.
Bainbridge picked up another run in the top of the sixth, but the never-say-die Generals got back into the game with three runs to tie things up. Eli Totherow walked and moved to second on a groundout before scoring on an RBI-double by Chandler. Shaver followed with an RBI-double of his own and Armour later came through with a two-out RBI-single to make it 10-10.
After a scoreless seventh, the Bearcats picked up a two-run triple in the top of the eighth to go back in front, although two straight strikeouts by May stranded a runner at third and prevented any more damage.
Needing two runs to keep the game going, Shaver drew a one-out walk and scampered all the way to third on a wild pitch. He raced home on a single by Owens, the fifth RBI of the game for the sophomore.
The Bearcats got the second out on a flyball to left, but Glover singled and moved Owens to second. Another flyball, this one to right, looked to be the final out of the game. However, the ball was misplayed and Owens motored home with the tying run. One final Bainbridge error moments later, its fourth of the game, allowed Glover to cross the plate and finally end the contest well past midnight.
Owens went 3 for 5, Shaver was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs, while Armour finished 2 for 5 in the second game.
Chandler started on the hill and pitched the first 4.1 innings. He allowed nine runs - seven earned - on nine hits and four walks with six strikeouts before turning things over to May. May allowed six hits in 3.2 innings of relief. All three runs he allowed were earned and he finished with eight strikeouts without issuing a walk.
Heritage (22-12) will go on the road for the state quarterfinals, though its opponent was still unknown as of press time. The Generals will either travel to Flowery Branch or to LaGrange for their next series.
Flowery Branch, the No. 2 seed from Region 8, split its first two games against Region 2 champion LaGrange on Tuesday. LaGrange won 6-3 before a 6-3 Flowery Branch win in the nightcap. Game 3 is set for later today.