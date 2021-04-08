The Heritage Generals not only bounced back from just their second region loss of the season, suffered on Tuesday night, they made a statement in a doubleheader sweep at Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday.
Heritage 15, Northwest 8
In the opener, the Bruins took an early 3-0 lead after the first inning before the Generals scored eight unanswered runs.
Northwest sliced the Heritage lead down to one with a four spot in the bottom of the fifth. However, Heritage scored three more runs in the sixth inning and added four more in the seventh to put it away.
C.J. Robertson, Cade Kiniry, Caden Snyder and Alex Mixon all had two hits. Robertson and Brady Chandler each knocked in three runs. Kiniry and Gage Shaver had two RBIs each and J.T. Eaton drove in one.
Kiniry got the win on the hill with four innings of work. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Snyder pitched the final three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Heritage 15, Northwest 2
The nightcap was tied 2-2 after three complete, but the Generals scored seven times in the top of the fourth before tacking on six more in the fifth to win going away.
Mixon had two doubles, two singles and drove in three runs. Robertson went 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Snyder had a pair of doubles and knocked in one.
Kiniry collected two hits and three RBIs. Cannon Stafford joined Shaver with two hits and one RBI. Dylan Bryan knocked in a pair of runs, while Chandler and Landen Skeen each had one RBI.
Skeen also threw all five innings. He scattered four hits and walked three batters, finishing with four strikeouts. He did not give up an earned run.
Heritage (17-5 overall) moved to 10-2 in Region 7-AAAA play after taking two of three from the Bruins. The Generals will play a three-game series against Central-Carroll next week. They will travel to Carrollton for the series opener on Tuesday before hosting the Lions in a doubleheader on Friday.