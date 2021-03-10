The Heritage Generals scored four times in the fifth and four more times in the sixth to defeat Southeast Whitfield, 10-0 in their Region 7-AAAA opener Tuesday night in Boynton.
Alex Mixon went 3 for 4 and knocked in three runs, including the game-winner on a single in the sixth. Caden Snyder had two hits and two RBIs. Cannon Stafford had two hits and one RBI. Gage Shaver and Landen Skeen had two hits each, while Brady Chandler was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Zach Barrett threw all six innings for the Generals. He allowed four hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts.
Heritage (7-2, 1-0) will travel to Southeast Whitfield on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader to wrap up the three-game series.