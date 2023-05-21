It was the late Bart Giamatti, the one-time Commissioner of Major League Baseball, who said "baseball breaks your heart...it's designed to break your heart."
And unfortunately, it broke the hearts of Ringgold once again this past Friday night.
Despite the Tigers' best efforts and the unwavering support of a large contingent of fans who made the drive to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ringgold (33-7) was edged out in both ends of a doubleheader to Harlem (36-1), who celebrated its first state baseball title since 1986.
"We wish it would have gone a different way, but our guys competed their tails off all night long," Ringgold head coach Drew Walker said during a postgame press conference. "We had some tough calls go against us, early and late, but they continued to grind and they did their jobs. I'm very proud of them.
"This hurts now, but it's not about these losses here. It's about them showing up as champions and working 330 days out of the year. They've gone about the process and I'm so proud of these guys for what they do every single day. They earned the right to be here with their work ethic and the way they've gone about their business every day to prepare. That's helped us overcome adversity all year long."
HARLEM 5, RINGGOLD 3
The championship series started in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd and it was the Bulldogs getting on the board first as a leadoff triple by Clemson commitment Tryston McCladdie was followed by an RBI-single from Will Holder.
But the Tigers answered in the bottom of the first. Aiden Hickman singled and moved to second on a passed ball before taking third on a groundout. Sebastian Haggard came through moments later with an RBI-double to left-center to tie the game.
That was all the scoring until the top of the fourth when a one-out triple by Tyler Simmons was followed by an RBI-single to shallow center by Shane Wheeless. However, Ringgold was able to get out of the inning without further damage and the score would remain 2-1 going to the bottom of the fifth.
In that frame, Brady Hermann singled and took second on a balk. Then with two outs, Ross Norman rifled a double off the wall in left to bring in the tying run. One batter later, Hickman singled up the middle and courtesy runner Garrett Edgar was able to beat the throw home to put Ringgold in front for the first time of the night.
The Tigers were able to strand a Harlem runner at second in the top of the sixth, but in the seventh, the Bulldogs used back-to-back one-out singles and a walk to load the bases. The tying run eventually raced home on a two-out wild pitch. Then, after a walk, Wheeless hit a two-run single to score the go-ahead runs and Ringgold was unable to answer in their final at-bat.
Norman finished with four strikeouts and gave up eight hits and three walks before being replaced with one out and the bases full in the seventh. Sam Crew closed out the game on the hill. He gave up one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Norman and Hickman each had a pair of hits for the Tigers.
HARLEM 2, RINGGOLD 1
The Tigers drew first blood in the nightcap. Norman led off the game with a single and moved to second on a passed ball before a single by Hickman put runners at the corners. Norman tagged and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cade Tankersley, but the Bulldogs were able to pitch out of further trouble.
The 1-0 lead lasted until the bottom of the fourth when McCladdie led off the inning with a solo homerun to right and Harlem went on to take the lead in the fifth.
A bloop single by Jeremiah Hamilton was followed one out later by a hard hit ball that was ruled an error. McCladdie was intentionally walked to load the bases and Hamilton scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Holder. However, Dawsyn Ware tracked down a fly ball in right for the final out to keep Ringgold's deficit at one.
In the top of the sixth, back-to-back infield errors on the Bulldogs got the inning started and a fantastic bunt single by Hickman loaded the bases with nobody out as Ringgold looked poised to tie or possibly take the lead.
However, Harlem countered with arguably the biggest break of the night.
After Holder got the first out of the inning on strikes, he was able to field a tougher grounder back to the mound and threw home to catcher Pierce Purdue for the second out. Purdue then fired the ball to Amerson Guy at first to complete a game-changing 1-2-3 double play and keep the Tigers off the board.
Holder then finished things off with three straight outs in the top of the seventh to seal the Bulldogs' victory.
Haggard pitched six solid innings for Ringgold, allowing just one earned run on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Hickman again paced the offense with a pair of singles.
Walker praised the Ringgold faithful for their support all season long, but especially in Rome.
"They absolutely showed up and don't think that we didn't see all that when we looked up in the stands," he said. "Our community showed up and showed out like they have all year. Half of the stadium was in blue tonight and we really do appreciate it. These boys made them believe again. We certainly appreciate our parents, our booster club and our whole community."
Walker also spoke highly of the players on the team, many of whom have been playing ball together since they were young kids.
"This is one of the most tight-knit groups we've ever had here," he added. "They're a little defeated right now, but they always bounce back. They've been doing this since they were four years old and they're going to be successful at whatever they go on to do."