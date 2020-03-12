The Haralson County Rebels scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night to deal the LFO Warriors a Region 6-AAA loss in Tallapoosa, 2-1.
Both teams would score solo runs in the fifth inning.
The Warriors' tally came on a Carson McCammon RBI. The senior finished the day 2 for 3 at the plate, while Josh McAfee was 2 for 4. Devan Hinton also had a hit for LFO.
McCammon threw the first six innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Zac Coots suffered the loss as he pitched the seventh in relief.
LFO (5-4, 0-1) will host Adairsville in another region game today at 5:30 p.m.