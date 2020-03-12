The Gordon Lee Trojans, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A Public this week by Score Atlanta and currently the No. 2 team in this week's GHSA Class 1A Public power rankings, scored four times in the top of the 10th inning before finally putting away the Mount Paran Christian Eagles, 7-3, Wednesday afternoon in Kennesaw.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo homer by Samford University commitment Andrew Bennett.
However, the Trojans would tie things up in the top of the fourth as Cody Thomas brought in Brody Cobb with a sacrifice fly. That would be all the scoring until the ninth inning when Thomas came through with a two-out RBI-single to score J.D. Day and pinch runner Jacob Neal would race home on a Mt. Paran throwing error at the end of the play.
But the Eagles would manage two runs of their own in the bottom of the ninth inning and the game would go 3-3 into the 10th frame.
In the top of the 10th, Cade Peterson, Nate Dunfee and Will Sizemore led off the inning with three straight singles to load the bases before Day brought home the first run of the inning with an RBI-single. A passed ball would allow Dunfee to motor home and Cobb would then draw a walk. After a strikeout, Jake Wright would pick up an RBI on a fielder's choice before Thomas delivered his third RBI of the game on a single.
Wright, who came in to pitch with two runners on and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth, gave up a one-out single in the bottom of the 10th, but got back-to-back strikeouts to finally end the game.
The senior picked up the victory in relief, allowing a walk and two hits with three strikeouts in two innings of work. Jake Poindexter worked the first eight innings, but got no decision. He gave up just the one run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts before being replaced by Tanner Wilson to start the ninth.
Dunfee and Thomas both had two hits to pace the offense, while Bennett went 3 for 5 for the Eagles.
Gordon Lee (6-2) will host the Eagles again today at 5:30 p.m.