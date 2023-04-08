Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans scored three times in the top of the fourth and added three more runs in the sixth to take Game 1 of a two-game Region 6-AAA series against LaFayette on Thursday, 6-1.

After three scoreless innings of play, Brodie Genter broke the ice for the visitors with a two-run homer in the fourth, while Ty Thompson added an RBI-single later in the frame.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

