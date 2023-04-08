The Gordon Lee Trojans scored three times in the top of the fourth and added three more runs in the sixth to take Game 1 of a two-game Region 6-AAA series against LaFayette on Thursday, 6-1.
After three scoreless innings of play, Brodie Genter broke the ice for the visitors with a two-run homer in the fourth, while Ty Thompson added an RBI-single later in the frame.
Jackson Scali had a sacrifice fly in the sixth, which was followed a little later in the inning with a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Nate Dunfee.
Aiden Goodwin was the beneficiary of the run support as he pitched a complete game. Goodwin gave up three hits and two walks and recorded seven strikeouts.
Holt Roberts went 2 for 3 at the plate. Kade Cowan added a double and Goodwin picked up a single.
Nick Adams recorded the only RBI for the Ramblers as he drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Isaiah McKenzie had a double, while Kort Brown and Ethan Rainwater both went 1 for 3.
Brennon Beavers suffered the loss for LaFayette. He also went the distance, surrendering seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
LaFayette (7-16, 0-9) will head to Chickamauga on Tuesday to face Gordon Lee (15-6, 7-2) in the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.