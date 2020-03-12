The Gordon Lee Trojans would be hard-pressed to top Wednesday night's thrilling 10-inning victory over Mount Paran Christian, but they certainly gave it a run for its money on Thursday.
A walk-off home run by Brody Cobb to start the bottom of the eighth inning would give the Navy-and-White a 2-1 victory over the Eagles and a sweep of the season series.
Gordon Lee picked up its first run of the night in the bottom of the third inning. Cade Peterson led off the inning with a single and later scored on a two-out double by J.D. Day. Mt. Paran answered with a run in the top of the fourth as a hit batsman was sandwiched around a pair of two-out singles.
After the Trojans sat the Eagles down in the top of the eighth, Cobb strode to the plate to greet new Mt. Paran pitcher Landon Schwan and ended the game on the very first pitch with a blast over the left-field fence.
Bo Rhudy got the win in relief. He pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and striking out three batters. Riley King threw the first five innings for the Trojans (7-2). He gave up just one earned run on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Day was the only Gordon Lee hitter with multiple hits as he went 2 for 4.
Samford University commitment Andrew Bennett struck out 10 batters for the Eagles over seven innings. He gave up seven hits and a walk, while the run he allowed was earned. Schwan took the loss.
Mt. Paran matched Gordon Lee with eight hits on the day. Jake Williams led the way with two hits for the Eagles.