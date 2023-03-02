Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans bounced back from Tuesday's defeat and took out some frustration in a 20-3 decimation of Model in a non-region game in Shannon.

The game was very close most of the way. The Trojans led 4-0 after three innings, but surrendered three in the bottom of the third as the Blue Devils pulled within a run of the lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

