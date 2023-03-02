The Gordon Lee Trojans bounced back from Tuesday's defeat and took out some frustration in a 20-3 decimation of Model in a non-region game in Shannon.
The game was very close most of the way. The Trojans led 4-0 after three innings, but surrendered three in the bottom of the third as the Blue Devils pulled within a run of the lead.
But in the top of the fifth, Gordon Lee sent 20 batters to the plate and scored an unbelievable 16 runs to leave no doubt as to the outcome. Kade Cowan had the big hit in the inning, a grand slam. Brodie Genter drove in three runs with a double, while Cooper Jackson also had four RBIs in the frame. Two scored on a single and two scored later on a double.
Nate Dunfee went 3 for 4 and scored three times. Genter finished 2 for 4, as did Ty Thompson, who matched Genter with three RBIs. Blake Rodgers went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, while Bo Rhudy, Holt Roberts and Barrett Dockery had solo RBIs.
Aiden Goodwin picked up the victory on the mound. The sophomore pitched all five innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits and two walks. He finished with five strikeouts.
Gordon Lee will take on Heritage Saturday at 4 p.m. as part of the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic tripleheader. Due to unplayable field conditions at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, all three games in the Classic have been moved to Ridgeland High School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.