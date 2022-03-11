The Gordon Lee Trojans opened Region 6-A play on Friday night by making quick work of visiting Drew Charter School in a doubleheader sweep.
GORDON LEE 15, DREW CHARTER 0
Bo Rhudy struck out all nine batteries he faced in the three-inning no-hitter. He threw just 34 pitches with 27 going for strikes, while also going 2 for 2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Nate Dunfee scored twice and blasted a three-run homer in a four-RBI performance, while Blake Rodgers, Brodie Genter, Tanner Wilson, Aiden Goodwin and Kade Cowan each had one RBI.
GORDON LEE 15, DREW CHARTER 0
The second game finished up in just four innings as Wilson walked two batters and struck out nine in the Trojans' second no-hitter of the night. He also helped himself with a triple and two RBIs.
Genter and Rhudy were both 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Cowan knocked in a pair of runs and Dunfee added one RBI.
Cooper Jackson went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Holt Roberts doubled and knocked in three, while Tyler Forester had a hit and scored three times.
Gordon Lee (3-6, 2-0) is scheduled to make up Tuesday's postponed game at Drew Charter this coming Monday. They will conclude the week with a pair of non-region home games against Heritage (Thursday) and Signal Mountain (Friday).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.