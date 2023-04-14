The Gordon Lee Trojans scored twice in each of the first two innings before erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to put away Ridgeland, 12-0, in Game 1 of their Region 6-AAA series on Thursday.
A Nate Dunfee triple in the bottom of the first was followed up by an RBI-single by Kade Cowan. Cowan later scored on a double by Brodie Genter and two runs would race home on errors in the bottom of the second.
The big fourth inning for the Trojans included a two-run double by Dunfee and a two-run single by Cowan. Dunfee finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Cowan was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Cooper Jackson went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in a run, while additional RBIs were collected by Bo Rhudy, Barrett Dockery and Tyler Forester.
Blake Rodgers, who was named the recipient of this year's Taylor Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship prior to the game, gave up just three hits and four walks in five innings. The senior finished with 10 strikeouts.
Hudson Couch had a double for Ridgeland, while Kain Brown and Wyatt Blevins also had singles. Austyn Acuff struck out three batters in three innings on the hill, while Ronnie Franklin and Dallas Bilbrey both pitched in relief.
Ridgeland (2-16, 0-11) will host Gordon Lee (7-16, 9-2) Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the final game of the series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.