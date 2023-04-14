Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans scored twice in each of the first two innings before erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to put away Ridgeland, 12-0, in Game 1 of their Region 6-AAA series on Thursday.

A Nate Dunfee triple in the bottom of the first was followed up by an RBI-single by Kade Cowan. Cowan later scored on a double by Brodie Genter and two runs would race home on errors in the bottom of the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In