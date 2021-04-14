The Gordon Lee Trojans spotted visiting Trion a run in the top of the first inning on Tuesday, but responded with four in the bottom of the inning and that would be all they needed in a 4-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Trion scored on a two-out error, but three walks set the table for the Trojans in the bottom of the frame. Cade Peterson tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Cody Thomas gave Gordon Lee the lead with an RBI-single and, following another walk, Garren Ramey came through with a two-out, two-run single.
Thomas finished 3 for 3 and accounted for half of Gordon Lee's six hits, while Kade Cowan and Jake Poindexter also had singles. Nate Dunfee drew a walk, scored a run and had three of Gordon Lee's five stolen bases.
Bo Rhudy pitched the first five innings, giving up three hits and three walks. The run he allowed was unearned and he finished with five strikeouts to get the win. Brodie Genter allowed two hits and struck out three batters to record a two-inning save.
Gordon Lee (21-2, 9-0) will host Armuchee Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a make-up game before traveling to Trion on Friday for a 5 p.m. doubleheader to wrap up the three-game Region 6-A series.