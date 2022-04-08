The Gordon Lee Trojans improved to 8-0 in Region 6-A play after taking both ends of a home doubleheader against Bowdon on Friday. The two victories gave them a sweep of the three-game series.
GORDON LEE 12, BOWDON 1
In the opener, the Trojans erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back.
The big inning began with a two-run homer by Holt Roberts and ended with a two-run double by Roberts as Gordon Lee batted around. Nate Dunfee and Kade Cowan also drew walks with the bases loaded, while Garren Ramey had an RBI-single.
The Trojans scored four times in the third on four Bowdon errors before capping the game with a solo shot by Roberts in the bottom of the fourth.
Roberts finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored and five RBIs. Aiden Goodwin went 2 for 3, scored twice and knocked in two, while Cooper Jackson joined Dunfee and Cowan with solo RBIs.
Tanner Wilson pitched four strong innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks. He struck out four Red Devil hitters, while Ramey threw the fifth inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
GORDON LEE 9, BOWDON 4
The nightcap saw the Red Devils erase a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the top of the fifth inning as they looked to hand the Trojans their first region loss of the season.
However, a six-run frame in the bottom of the sixth kept GL's winning streak intact. Barrett Dockery doubled, which was followed by a walk by Jackson and a balk, before Dunfee was intentionally walked to load the bases.
The scoring began with a Bowdon error that brought in the tying run. Ramey followed with a two-run double and Bo Rhudy delivered a two-run triple before Roberts, the Game 1 hero, wrapped up the inning with an RBI-single.
Dunfee and Roberts each had two hits. One of Dunfee's was a double and he also scored three times, while Cowan also picked up an RBI.
Goodwin pitched the first three innings and gave up an earned run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Jackson Scali allowed three unearned runs on two hits and a walk in 1.2 innings. He had one strikeout, while Dockery picked up the victory with two hitless, scoreless innings of relief. He fanned two and issued just one walk.
Gordon Lee (12-9 overall) will play host to Trion on Tuesday at 5:30 pm. It will be the first game of a three-game series with the Bulldogs.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.