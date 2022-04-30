Springtime in Chickamauga usually means playoff baseball for the Gordon Lee Trojans and the Navy-and-White kicked off the 2022 postseason on Friday with a two-game sweep of visiting Towns County, the No. 4 seed from Region 8.
The Region 6 champion Trojans (20-10) will be at home for the second round next week as the Trojans from Johnson County make the drive from Wrightsville. Johnson County (24-4) is the No. 2 seed from Region 4.
Johnson County also opened the playoffs on Friday night and swept Lanier County by scores of 3-2 and 15-3.
GORDON LEE 11, TOWNS COUNTY 1
After a scoreless first inning in Game 1, the Trojans sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second, collecting nine hits and a walk to put up nine runs.
Tyler Forester had an RBI-single, Tanner Wilson and Nate Dunfee followed up with back-to-back two-run doubles, and a sixth run scored on an error.
Bo Rhudy came through with an RBI-double before Holt Roberts and Blake Rodgers capped the inning with RBI-singles.
Brodie Genter had a two-out RBI-triple as part of a two-run third inning as the Trojans extended their lead to 11-0.
The Indians broke up Rhudy's shutout bid with a two-out RBI-double in the top of the fifth. However, that would be all the offense they could muster as Gordon Lee finished off the five-inning run-rule victory shortly thereafter.
Genter went 3 for 3, while Roberts, Dunfee and Wilson had two hits each.
Rhudy allowed just three hits and issued two walks to go with 13 strikeouts.
GORDON LEE 4, TOWNS COUNTY 2
The Trojans were in for a much closer game in the nightcap, though they never trailed as they finished off the series.
Playing as the visiting team in Game 2, Gordon Lee got on the board first in the top of the third inning. Wilson doubled and courtesy runner Jackson Scali scored on a triple by Dunfee. Dunfee also came home on an error at the end of the play.
Genter singled in the fourth and moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI-single off the bat of Roberts.
The Indians put up solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings, but the Trojans added one final insurance run in the seventh as Wilson collected an RBI-single.
The senior finished the game 2 for 3 at the plate and also hurled a complete-game five-hitter. He gave up just one earned run and one walk, while finishing with seven strikeouts in the Trojans' 10th win in their last 11 games.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.