After falling to Metter, two games to one, in last year's Class A Public School state championship series, the Gordon Lee Trojans have had nearly an entire year to stew over it.
Early next week, they'll get a shot at redemption.
The Trojans (22-14) will head to go on the road to face the Tigers (25-5) in the state quarterfinals after sweeping Johnson County Wednesday night in Chickamauga.
Metter, the Region 3 champion, punched its ticket to the Elite Eight with a 10-0, 16-3 sweep of Georgia Military College Prep. They are sporting a 15-game winning streak.
Metter will be the home team after winning the GHSA universal coin toss for the quarterfinal round.
GORDON LEE 12, JOHNSON COUNTY 2
Bo Rhudy allowed two earned runs on three hits in a six-inning complete game. He finished with 10 strikeouts and walked just one batter, while helping himself at the plate by going 2 for 2 with two walks and an RBI.
Gordon Lee scored four times in the bottom of the first inning. Brody Genter had an RBI-double and Blake Rodgers came through with a two-run single after courtesy runner Brody Hickman had scored from third on a wild pitch.
Kade Cowan scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, but the visiting Trojans from Wrightsville put up two runs in the top of the fourth to cut Gordon Lee's lead down to 5-2.
However, a six-spot in the bottom of the fourth would leave no doubt as to the outcome.
Tanner Wilson led off the frame with a triple, Nate Dunfee was hit by a pitch and Cowan singled to load the bases. Garren Ramey delivered a sacrifice fly, which was followed by back-to-back RBI-singles by Rhudy and Genter.
Holt Roberts was hit by a pitch to keep the inning going and Rodgers ripped another two-run single before the final run of the inning scored on a Johnson County error.
The game ended on the run rule in the bottom of the sixth after Roberts brought in the game-winner on a sacrifice fly.
Genter went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Rodgers finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Cowan had two hits and scored three times, while Dunfee had one hit and scored one run.
GORDON LEE 9, JOHNSON COUNTY 4
Playing as the visiting team in Game 2, Gordon Lee got RBI's from Ramey and Rhudy in the top of the first inning before they piled up four more runs in the third.
Ramey followed up a double by Cowan with a two-run homer. Then, after a double by Genter and a single by Roberts, Rodgers and Wilson hit back-to-back RBI-singles to make it 6-0.
Johnson County got a run back in the bottom of the fourth before a bizarre play an inning later.
A single and two walks loaded the bases and the next batter for Johnson County hit a grand slam homerun to cut Gordon Lee's lead down to 6-5. However, the batter appeared to miss home plate at the end of the play and Gordon Lee had their appeal upheld as the fourth run was taken off the board, leaving them with a 6-4 advantage.
It would stay that way until the top of the seventh when the hosts put up three more insurance runs. Cowan scored on a passed ball, Genter delivered a sacrifice fly and a third run scored as the result of an error.
Ramey finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Dunfee was 2 for 5 with a pair of stolen bases and Wilson went 2 for 4, while also picking up the victory on the hill.
The senior pitched the first four innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Ramey, Rodgers and Jackson Scali all pitched in relief. They combined to give up three earned runs on four hits in three innings, finishing with five walks and six strikeouts.
The dates and times for the Gordon Lee-Metter series had not been finalized as of press time.