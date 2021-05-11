After breezing through their first two postseason series, the Gordon Lee Trojans ran into a little trouble on Monday.
Actually, more than just a little.
The Trojans' bullpen had to put out a fire in Game 1 before the offense blew the game open late. Then in the nightcap, Gordon Lee faced very rare seven-run and five-run deficits, both in the first three innings.
However, the Navy-and-White's championship pedigree came through as a fantastic come-from-behind victory gave them a sweep of Wilcox County in Rochelle and secured their spot in the Class A Public School Final Four for the sixth time in a row.
Gordon Lee 13, Wilcox County 3
The Trojans got a leadoff double from Nate Dunfee in the top of the first inning of Game 1 before the sophomore scored on a throwing error moments later. In the second, another sophomore, Kade Cowan, belted his second homer of the year, his second homer of the playoffs and the second homer of his young career as the two-run shot increased Gordon Lee's lead to 3-0.
The Patriots got an RBI-single by Abe Stowe in the bottom of the second and thought they had a two-run homer off the bat of Branson Owens, which would have tied the game. However, the pitch was ruled dead on a balk call, erasing the dinger, and a fired-up Jake Poindexter would end up striking Owens out to end the threat.
Some aggressive baserunning resulted in an RBI-double for Cowan in the top of the fourth as Jacob Neal scored from second on a shallow bloop to left. Gordon Lee added two more runs in the top of the sixth as Blake Rodgers blasted a two-run homer to left, making the score 6-1.
Wilcox used an error, a single and a walk to load the bases with nobody out in the sixth before Rhett Davis drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-2. With Poindexter hampered by a finger blister, sophomore Bo Rhudy came into pitch and stepped up huge with two strikeouts and an infield pop-up to strand all three runners with no further damage.
But any hopes of a late-game Patriots rally were snuffed out a half-inning later as the Trojans erupted for seven runs. Dunfee drove in a run with a single and Cowan brought in two more with a single of his own. Cade Peterson later delivered a run-scoring single and Poindexter, who stayed in the game to play first base, laced a two-run double before Neal capped big inning with an RBI-single.
The Patriots got one final run in their final at-bat on an RBI-single by Davis, but it was much too little, much too late as the Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
Poindexter struck out six and allowed five hits and two walks in five-plus innings, while Rhudy gave way to Tanner Wilson to start the seventh.
Cowan had a huge game by going 3 for 5 with three runs scored and five RBIs. Rodgers finished 3 for 4, while Poindexter and Dunfee each had two hits.
Stowe went 3 for 4 for Wilcox, while Owens was saddled with the loss. He allowed four earned runs over 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits and two walks and finishing with six strikeouts
Gordon Lee 12, Wilcox County 11
In one of the wildest games in Trojan playoff history, the Navy-and-White erased deficits of 7-0 and 11-6 by scoring the final six runs of the game, including three in the bottom of the sixth, before holding on finish off the sweep.
The Patriots (24-5) came out swinging in the top of the first inning. Playing as the visiting team, six of their first seven hitters reached base with four singles, a walk and a two-run double by Davis.
Gordon Lee loaded the bases in the bottom of the first with two outs, but failed to score, and Wilcox continued its offensive eruption in the top of the second with three more runs. Jack Owens delivered an RBI-double and two more runs scored on sacrifice flies.
But if the Patriots though the Trojans would just pack it in and get ready for Game 3, they were sorely mistaken. Gordon Lee answered by scoring six times in the bottom of the second inning to tighten the game considerably.
Dunfee had a two-run double and later scored on an error. Cody Thomas came through with an RBI and Ethan Rider scored on a wild pitch before Peterson raced home on an error to make it a 7-6 ball game.
Wilcox again loaded the bases in the third, this time on two singles and a walk. Gordon Lee was one strike away from escaping the inning unscathed, but B.J. Gibson came through with a two-out, two-run double and Jack Owens followed up with a two-run single to push the lead back to five runs.
Undaunted, the Trojans begin to chip away at the deficit. Griff Collins came through with an RBI-single in the bottom of the fourth, and a leadoff double by Dunfee in the bottom of the fifth was followed by a two-out, RBI-single by Peterson. Rider later scored on an error, slicing the gap down to 11-9.
Wilcox threatened again in the sixth by loading the bases with two outs, but Peterson, who came into pitch one batter earlier, induced an infield flyball to leave the sacks full.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, one-out singles by Collins and Neal set the table for Dunfee, who came through with an RBI base-hit. However a very costly error in the outfield allowed Neal to score the tying run from second and gave Dunfee, the speedy leadoff hitter, time to circle the bases with go-ahead run.
However, Gordon Lee wouldn't be out of the woods just yet.
Rhudy came back in to close it out for the Trojans, but issued a walk and gave up a single and Jack Owens would lay down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position with one out.
But Rhudy would bear down and struck out the last two Patriots swinging to polish off the sweep and send the Trojans back to Chickamauga with their dreams of a third straight state title still intact.
Peterson got the victory in relief with Rhudy recording the save. Dunfee went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Rodgers and Collins were both 2 for 4.
Owens led Wilcox with three hits and four RBIs.
With the series victory, Gordon Lee (33-2) will play host to Region 7 champion ACE Charter out of Macon, who will come to town sporting a 33-4 record. The seventh-ranked Gryphons defeated ninth-ranked Claxton on Monday, 7-1, before a 5-4, 10-inning victory in Game 2.
It will also be a battle of two of the state's longest current winning streaks. ACE Charter has won 17 straight, while top-ranked Gordon Lee will enter the series riding a 23-game unbeaten streak.
The series is scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday, with a third game, if necessary, to be played on Monday. Starting times had not been set as of press time.