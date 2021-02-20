The Gordon Lee Trojans traveled to Atlanta on Saturday for the first of a home-and-home with former Region 6-A foe Mt. Paran Christian and fell to 1-1 on the season with a 5-1 loss.
The Trojans took an early lead on an RBI-single by Cade Peterson in the top of the first inning. However, the Eagles would counter with two runs in the bottom of the frame. They would tack on a solo run in the second and add two more in the third, the final run coming on a Gordon Lee error.
Nate Dunfee and Brody Cobb also had singles for the Trojans, while Dunfee scored the only run of the game for the visiting team.
Jake Poindexter pitched the first 2.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Bo Rhudy pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six.
The two teams are slated for the rematch Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Chickamauga.