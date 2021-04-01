The Gordon Lee Trojans had a successful start to the 2021 Lookout Valley Yellow Jacket Classic on Thursday with a 5-1 victory over South Pittsburg.
Gordon Lee scored solo runs in five separate innings. Cade Peterson had RBI-singles in the top of the second and fifth innings, Kade Cowan singled in a run in the third, Brody Genter had an RBI-single in the seventh, and Griff Collins launched a solo homer in the fourth.
Cowan, Peterson, Jacob Neal and Blake Rodgers all had two hits for the Trojans, while both of Rodgers' hits were doubles.
Riley King started on the mound and threw the first two innings. He gave up an earned run on one hit and four walks with five strikeouts. Tanner Wilson pitched five strong innings of relief, scattering two hits and walking just one while fanning six.
Gordon Lee (14-2) will play a doubleheader in the tournament on Friday against another pair of Tennessee small schools. They will take on Silverdale Baptist Academy out of Chattanooga at 6 p.m. before facing Moore County at approximately 8:15. Both of those games will be played at Lookout Valley High School.
Gordon Lee is scheduled to conclude the tournament on Saturday. Their opponent and the start time for the game is still to be determined.