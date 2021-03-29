The Gordon Lee Trojans spotted Armuchee a run in the top of the first inning and answered with a six-spot in the bottom of the frame before going on to a 10-2 victory over the Indians in a Region 6-A game played at Edwards Park in Dalton on Monday.
Nate Dunfee was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Brody Genter went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Blake Rodgers and Griff Collins had one RBI apiece, while Cade Peterson was 2 for 2 and capped the scoring for the Trojans with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Five different pitchers, Rodgers, Genter, Jake Poindexter, Bo Rhudy and Brody Cobb, took the mound for Gordon Lee with Rhudy getting credit for the win. They combined to give up just one earned run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
Gordon Lee is now 13-2 overall and 5-0 in region play.