The Bowdon Red Devils scored four times in the top of the seventh inning and had the potential tying run at second base, but the Gordon Lee Trojans were able to hang on and remain undefeated in Region 6-A play with a 9-8 victory in Chickamauga in the first of a three-game series.
Brody Cobb had three hits in four at-bats with an RBI, while Cody Thomas went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Nate Dunfee was 2 for 5 with a triple and one RBI. Cade Peterson had one hit, scored a run and drove in a run and Griff Collins drew a pair of walks in addition to scoring once and driving in a run.
Riley King pitched the first 5.1 innings. He gave up five hits and four runs, though only one was earned. He walked three batters and struck out six. Tanner Wilson surrendered three earned runs on three hits with one strikeout before Brodie Genter pitched the final two-thirds of an inning to record the save.
Gordon Lee (18-2, 6-0) will head to Bowdon for the final two games in the series on Friday, starting at 5 p.m.