The Heritage Generals rallied from a 5-0 deficit to cut Gordon Lee's lead to 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday, but the Trojans were able to slam the door shut and pick up the victory in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee's first run came in the bottom of the first inning. Holt Roberts singled and moved to second on a Tyler Forester sacrifice bunt before scoring on a Brodie Genter RBI-single.
Two innings later, Genter came through with a two-out single and Bo Rhudy followed up with a hit, while Genter raced home after the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Gordon Lee tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning. Walks by Nate Dunfee and Dalton Russell, along with a single by Tanner Wilson, loaded the bases for Aiden Goodwin, who came through with a sacrifice fly.
Wilson raced home and Russell moved up to second after Heritage committed an error on a pickoff attempt at first base. Russell then tagged up to third on a flyball out and scored after another error on a pickoff attempt at first.
But the Generals got two runs back a half-inning later. Cannon Stafford reached on an error and Max Owens singled before Stafford scored on Gordon Lee's second error of the frame. Owens later scored on a Gage Shaver groundout.
Then in the top of the seventh, Brady Chandler was issued a one-out walk and Owens doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Following the second out, Chandler scored on a wild pitch and Shaver drove in Owens with an RBI-single to put the tying run at first.
However, one final groundout ended the game.
Genter and Roberts each went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Rhudy struck out 10 batters and walked just one in five innings of work. He gave up two unearned runs on six hits to get the win. Wilson had a two-inning save, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk.
Owens, Shaver and J.C. Armour had two hits apiece for Heritage, while Chandler and Landen Skeen also singled.
Skeen started on the hill and went 3.1 innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Jonathan Glover pitched two innings of relief, giving up two hits and a walk with two strikeouts, while Shaver allowed one hit and collected one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning of work.
Gordon Lee (4-6) will host Signal Mountain Friday at 5:30 p.m., while Heritage (9-5) will get back into Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday with a road trip to Pickens in the first of a three-game set.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.