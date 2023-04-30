The Gordon Lee Trojans will have to work a little overtime if they are to make the Elite Eight in their first season in Class AAA.
The Navy-and-White nearly pulled off a sweep at Region 7 champion Pickens on Saturday, but were forced to settle for a split in their second-round, best-of-three series.
Monday's rubber game will be played at 5:30 p.m. back in Jasper. The winner will move on to face either Harlem or Thomasville. Gordon Lee would be on the road for the quarterfinals, should they win on Monday.
GORDON LEE 4, PICKENS 1
The day's opener saw the Dragons take a 1-0 lead in the second inning and carry it all the way into the top of the fifth.
However, Kade Cowan led off the inning with a solo homerun and Blake Rodgers came through with a single before Brodie Genter blasted a two-run shot to put the Trojans in front, 3-1.
Gordon Lee tacked on one insurance run in the top of the seventh. Genter singled and courtesy runner Peyton Groce moved to second when Bo Rhudy was hit by a pitch. Groce scored moments later on an RBI-single by Barrett Dockery.
It was more than enough run support for Rhudy as the Kennesaw State signee scattered six hits over seven innings. He struck out 10 batters and walked just two, while the run he allowed was earned.
He also joined Rodgers and Genter with two hits apiece. Rodgers had a triple during the game, while Genter also added a double.
PICKENS 5, GORDON LEE 4
The second game of the day saw the Dragons, playing as the visiting team, come up with five runs in the top of the fourth inning. The five-spot came on three singles, a walk, two fielder's choices and a pair of Gordon Lee errors.
The Trojans (21-9) got three of the runs back in the bottom of the sixth. Cowan walked and Rodgers had a single before both runs scored on a double by Genter. Holt Roberts added an RBI-single later in the inning, but Pickens would escape further damage.
Then in the seventh, Nate Dunfee drew a walk and Cowan was hit by a pitch before Rodgers singled to make it a one-run game. Following a groundout, Rhudy was intentionally walked to load the bases and the strategy paid off for Pickens as it got a force-out at the plate before one final strikeout ended the game.
Rodgers went 3 for 4 in the game, while Rhudy and Cooper Jackson both had singles.
Rodgers also started on the mound and pitched 3.1 innings, giving up five runs on three hits, though only two of the runs were earned. He walked three batters and struck out one. Tyler Forester got the last two outs of the fourth inning, while Genter pitched the final three frames. He allowed three hits and finished with three strikeouts.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.