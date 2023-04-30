Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans will have to work a little overtime if they are to make the Elite Eight in their first season in Class AAA.

The Navy-and-White nearly pulled off a sweep at Region 7 champion Pickens on Saturday, but were forced to settle for a split in their second-round, best-of-three series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

