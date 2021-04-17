The Gordon Lee Trojans clinched another Region 6-A championship on Friday night, but are in no way planning to coast into the Class A Public School state playoffs.
Gordon Lee continued to stay on the gas Friday night against Trion as they swept the road doubleheader with a pair of impressive shutout victories.
Gordon Lee 11, Trion 0
The Trojans scored in every inning but the second in the opener. Jake Poindexter had a big game with six innings of three-hit ball to get the victory. He struck out 10 batters and walked just one and helped himself by going 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, including a solo homer in the top of the fourth.
Brody Cobb continued his sizzling season with a double and a triple as part of a 3 for 4 game. He finished with two RBIs, while Cade Peterson had three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Peterson also threw an inning of relief, walking one batter and striking out three.
Blake Rodgers had a double and collected a pair of RBIs. Kade Cowan had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Nate Dunfee drove in a pair of runs. Garren Ramey had one RBI and Jacob Neal scored twice.
Gordon Lee 10, Trion 0
The nightcap saw the Trojans score five times in the top of the first inning, which was capped by a two-run homer off the bat of Brodie Genter. Five more runs were scored in the top of the fourth, including a two-run double by Cobb. Both batters finished the game with three RBIs.
Dunfee and Cowan had two hits apiece with Dunfee collecting an RBI. Peterson and Cody Thomas also had solo RBIs in the victory.
Riley King fanned six batters and walked three in four innings as the starter. He allowed just three hits, while Tanner Wilson pitched the fifth. He gave up one hit and one walk and struck out two Trion hitters.
Gordon Lee (24-2, 12-0) will wrap up the regular season with four games next week. They will play at Mt. Zion on Tuesday before a non-region game at Sonoraville on Wednesday. Friday will see Mt. Zion come to Chickamauga for a doubleheader to wrap up the three-game Region 6-A series.