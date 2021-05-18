ACE Charter School came to Chickamauga for the state baseball semifinals, looking to test themselves and earned a huge measure of respect by not only taking Game 1 against the two-time defending Class A Public School state champions, but by continuing to battle tooth-and-nail for the entire three-game series.
However, respect and some big-game experience had to serve as consolation prizes for the trip back to Macon because the Gordon Lee Trojans are headed back to Savannah with a chance at a three-peat.
Some timely hitting and some outstanding relief pitching from West Georgia-bound Riley King helped the Trojans take Game 3 from their upstart challengers with a 15-6 victory in front of a huge crowd at Claude Hendrix Field on Monday.
With the win, Gordon Lee (35-3) will get set to take on No. 4-ranked Metter (27-8) in a three-game series at historic Grayson Stadium. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 5 p.m., with Game 3 slated for Saturday at 12 noon, if needed.
The No. 7-ranked Gryphons used small ball to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Gavin West came through with an RBI-single, while Chandler Mitchell later drove in a run on a groundout.
The No. 1-ranked Trojans answered with a five-spot in the bottom of the frame. Nate Dunfee led off with an opposite field double and took third on a passed ball before scoring on an opposite field RBI-single by Kade Cowan. Gordon Lee went on to load the bases before Cade Peterson unloaded them by rocketing a three-run double off the wall in left-center and Jake Poindexter capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.
ACE loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second, but failed to score and the Trojans responded with three more runs in the bottom of the second. One came home on an RBI-double by Blake Rodgers, while Brody Cobb's 13th homerun of the year - a two-run shot to left - spelled the end of the night for Gryphon starter Grant Edwards.
But just when it looked as if Gordon Lee might win the game in a runaway, ACE came charging back. Five consecutive singles, including two-run hits by Sam Whitley and Trevor Derrick, sliced the deficit down to 8-6 with just one out in the top of the third.
Enter King.
The senior came in to replace Rodgers, who got the start on the hill, and immediately issued a walk. However, the lefty induced an infield pop-up and a groundout to escape danger and the visitors would never threaten again.
King, who had a tough outing after getting the start in Game 2 at Wilcox County in the quarterfinals - a game the Trojans rallied to win by a 12-11 count - pitched 4.2 innings of scoreless, no-hit relief. He finished with three walks and a pair of strikeouts, while taking advantage of some excellent defense behind him in the field.
That defense included a diving catch by centerfielder Griff Collins at the start of the fourth inning, along with a couple of nice plays by Cowan at shortstop on a pair of hard-hit grounders. King helped himself by throwing out three runners on balls hit back to the mound, including one that he was able to track down after it initially caromed off his lower body.
"It was the right time and (Riley) was juiced up for it," GL head coach Mike Dunfee said. "It was just outstanding to see him come back and respond after what happened down at Wilcox County. I'm proud of him and happy for the kid and that should give him a lot of confidence going into this next (series)."
The Trojans added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Collins was hit by a pitch and stole second before a great bunt by Jacob Neal gave the home team runners at the corners with nobody out. Dunfee came through with an RBI-single, which was followed by a two-run single off the bat of Cowan to make it 11-6.
Gordon Lee made sure of the outcome with four final runs in the bottom of the sixth. Neal delivered a run-scoring single to center and, after Dunfee drew a walk to load the bases, Cowan drew a bases-loaded walk from Mitchell, who came in to replace J.D. Lewis on the hill. Rodgers hit into a 6-4 force play at second base, but two runs raced home on the play to cap the scoring before King finished things off in the top of the seventh.
Dunfee said the team had taken extra batting drills, focusing on hitting the ball to the back side, and it paid off with several opposite-field hits.
"(That drill) is one of the things that'll get us out of any type of funk we're in," he added. "The kids were even asking to do that drill for the rest of the week. They didn't flinch (down 2-0). There was no panic because we knew it was a long game."
Cowan finished 3 for 3 with a team-high four RBIs. He also drew two walks and scored twice. Peterson had two hits and matched Rodgers with three RBIs, while Cobb, Dunfee and Neal all had two hits each.
The Gryphons had eight total hits, all singles and all by eight different players, but none after King took over in the third inning. Mitchell and West drove in one run each in the loss.
"Metter is good and they have solid arms, so it's going to be a test," Dunfee added. "But we're battle-tested now. To do what we did down at Wilcox County and then respond after losing the first one here (against ACE Charter) and coming back and doing what we did, they showed a lot of poise. I really think it was a blessing in disguise to lose that first one because they got humbled and then they got hungry."