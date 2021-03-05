The Gordon Lee Trojans scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning and added six more in the bottom of the sixth to break open a tie ballgame and defeat the Ringgold Tigers, 13-3, on a chilly Friday night in Chickamauga.
The win, coupled with Gordon Lee's 8-6 victory at Ringgold on Monday, gave the Trojans a sweep of the season series.
The score was tied 3-3 with Gordon Lee batting in the bottom of the fifth. The first two Trojans went down on strikes and Cade Peterson had strike three called on him, but the third strike would get away and Peterson would scamper to first base to keep the inning alive.
Four singles and one walk later, Gordon Lee had a 7-3 lead. Griff Collins had the big hit in the inning, a two-run single.
Blake Rodgers capped a huge night with a three-run homer just one inning later. Two more runs would score on an error before Jacob Neal delivered a walk-off double to win the game in six innings.
Rodgers went 3 for 4 with a homerun, a double and four RBIs. He also got the win in relief, allowing just one hit in three innings of work, striking out five batters and walking three. Riley King got the start and allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out four batters in three innings.
Neal finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Collins also had two RBIs in the game. Nate Dunfee and Jake Poindexter each had two hits and one RBI. Brody Cobb delivered an RBI-double and Kade Cowan also was credited with an RBI.
Colin Mountjoy had an RBI-double for the Tigers, while Kenyon Ransom singled and later drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Robbie Bates pitched the first four innings. He gave up three earned runs on three walks and five hits, finishing with four strikeouts, while Mason Parker and Hudson Chandler pitched in relief for Ringgold.
Gordon Lee (4-1) will face Heritage at 4 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Field in Chattanooga. That game will be preceded by a 1:30 contest between Ringgold (4-5) and Heritage-Conyers. The Patriots are the defending Class 6A state champions.
Both games, along with the 11 a.m. game between LFO and Southeast Whitfield, are part of the 2021 Catoosa Children's Fund Classic.