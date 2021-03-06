Bo Rhudy and Tanner Wilson combined on a two-hitter and the Gordon Lee Trojans rolled to their fourth consecutive victory with a 10-0 win over Heritage on Saturday in the final game of the 2021 Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
Gordon Lee put up three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Brodie Genter. Cade Peterson had a two-run single and Blake Rodgers followed with a two-run double in the second, while two walks, two hit batsmen and a passed ball alowed the Trojans to add on two more runs in the third.
Brody Cobb also finished with two RBIs, one on a sacrifice fly and one after getting hit with a pitch with the bases loaded.
Rhudy threw four strong innings against the Generals, allowing just two hits and one walk with five strikeouts, while Wilson fanned two hitters in one inning of relief.
Cannon Stafford and Dylan Bryan had singles for Heritage.
Caden Snyder started on the hill and gave up six earned runs on five hits and five walks in 2.1 innings. He collected two strikeouts. Taylor Vinson threw 1.2 innings, giving up a hit and striking out two, while Jonathan Glover walked one and struck out two in one inning of work.
Gordon Lee (5-1) will begin Region 6-A play at home against Drew Charter School on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and the Trojans will play a doubleheader at Drew on Friday to complete the three-game series.
Heritage (6-2) will kick off Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday with a home game against Southeast (5:30) before a twinbill against the Raiders in Dalton on Friday.