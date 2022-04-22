After battling a tough early-season schedule and the injury bug, the Gordon Lee Trojans are finding their groove at the right time once again.
The No. 1 seed out of Region 6-A will go into the Class A Public School state playoffs having won eight of its last nine games, including back-to-back thrashings of Mount Zion-Carroll in a Friday night doubleheader in Carrollton to conclude the regular season.
GORDON LEE 13, MT. ZION 2
In the opener, Gordon Lee broke the game open in the top of the third inning. Nate Dunfee tripled and scored on a Kade Cowan RBI-double. Brodie Genter also had an RBI-double in the inning, while two other runs scored on an error and a wild pitch.
Dunfee laced a double in the top of the fourth and raced home on a Bo Rhudy RBI-single and Gordon Lee added to its lead in the sixth. Tyler Forester had an RBI-double, Genter drove in two with a single and Brock Crutchfield also picked up a run-scoring single.
Tanner Wilson pitched four innings to get the victory. He gave up just two hits and struck out seven batters. Blake Rodgers worked two innings out of the bullpen. He walked three and struck out five, while both runs he allowed were unearned.
Rodgers also had a double at the plate, while Garren Ramey picked up an RBI.
GORDON LEE 16, MT. ZION 0
The Trojans wasted little time in finishing off the Eagles in the nightcap. Gordon Lee piled up eight runs in the first inning and four in each of the next two innings to invoke the run rule after three complete.
The first inning included two-run doubles by Ramey and Rodgers, an RBI-triple by Wilson and an RBI-single by Rhudy. Genter had a two-run double in the second, Wilson came through with an RBI-double and Holt Roberts drove in a run with a single.
Roberts recorded another RBI-base hit in third, while Rodgers plated a run with a groundout.
Rhudy and Roberts each went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Wilson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Aiden Goodwin allowed just one hit in three innings of work and finished with three strikeouts to get the victory.
Gordon Lee (18-10 overall) finished 14-1 in region play. They will be at home for the first round of the playoffs against the No. 4 seed from Region 8. That opponent was unknown as of press time. The Trojans will also play the second round at home if they win their opening best-of-three series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.