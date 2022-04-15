The Gordon Lee Trojans found some two-out magic in the bottom of the sixth inning and rallied for a 6-4 victory over Trion in front of a big crowd in Chickamauga on Friday.
With the victory, Gordon Lee (14-10, 10-1) all but sewed up the Region 6-A championship and a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class A Public School state tournament.
Brodie Genter, seeing his first action in nearly a month, came through with a two-out RBI in the bottom of the second inning. But the Bulldogs scored once in the third and twice in the fourth to take the lead.
The Trojans cut the deficit to 3-2 when Tyler Forester was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but the comeback would be completed an inning later.
Nate Dunfee bunted for a single, while Kade Cowan and Garren Ramey walked to load the bases. Bo Rhudy then cleared them with a two-out, three-run double and the junior motored to third after an error at the end of the play. He raced home moments later on an RBI-single by Holt Roberts.
Trion got a run in the top of the seventh, but only one as Gordon Lee picked up the win.
Seven different players had a hit for Gordon Lee, including Cowan, Tanner Wilson and Cooper Jackson, who also delivered singles.
Aiden Goodwin started on the hill and went 3.2 innings. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout. Barrett Dockery gave up a hit and two walks in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out one batter, while Ramey gave up an earned run on two hits and a walk in 1.2 innings of work. He struck out two and was credited with the victory.
Gordon Lee will face Mount Zion in a three-game series this week. Game 1 will be Tuesday in Chickamauga for Senior Night before the Trojans play a doubleheader Friday night in Carroll County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.