Gordon Lee Trojans overcame a little adversity on Saturday to post a 6-4 victory at Darlington to remain unbeaten in Region 6-A play.
The Navy-and-White led 3-0 after the top of the first inning, but gave up two runs in the bottom of the frame and solo runs in the third and sixth inning as the Tigers took a 4-3 lead.
But in the top of the seventh, the Trojans drew three walks to load the bases with one out before Jake Wright brought in Jacob Neal with a groundout to tie the game. One batter later, a Darlington error allowed Brody Cobb and Kade Cowan to come racing home with the final two runs.
A single and an error would put two runners on base for the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh. However, Wright snared a hard-hit line drive in left field and threw back behind the runner to Will Sizemore at second base, doubling off the runner before he was able to get back to the bag.
J.D. Day had two hits and scored a run for the Trojans. Wright finished with a pair of RBI's, while Blake Rodgers and Cody Thomas had one RBI each.
Riley King got the start and pitched three innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Bo Rhudy pitched the next three innings. He surrendered six hits, but just one earned run as he struck out three batters. Rhudy was credited with the victory, while Tanner Wilson pitched the seventh inning to get the save.
Gordon Lee (6-2, 2-0) is scheduled to face Mount Paran Christian at home on Tuesday before traveling to face the Eagles again on Wednesday.