The Gordon Lee Trojans are now 3-0 in Region 6-A play to start the season.
After rolling to a 19-0 win over Drew Charter School earlier in the week, the Navy-and-White made the drive to Atlanta on Friday for a doubleheader to complete the three-game series and once again it was simply no contest.
Gordon Lee 19, Drew Charter 0
The opener saw the Trojans score 15 times in the top of the second inning to run away with the victory. Brody Cobb continued to swing a hot bat as he went 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and five RBIs. Cade Peterson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, while Logan Simerley had one hit and three RBIs.
Holt Roberts and Jackson Moore had two hits and one RBI each, while Griff Collins and Garren Ramey each went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Jacob Neal drew three walks, scored twice and was credited with two RBIs and Jake Poindexter also knocked in a run.
Brodie Genter struck out three batters in two innings of work on the mound, while Cobb had two strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Gordon Lee 14, Drew Charter 0
The Trojans began the game with eight runs in the top of the first and never looked back against the outmatched Eagles.
Nate Dunfee went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Roberts, Blake Rodgers and Bo Rhudy had two RBIs apiece, while Moore, Tyler Forester and Ethan Rider all knocked in one run apiece.
Tanner Wilson pitched a three-inning no-hitter, allowing two walks to go with eight strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (10-1 overall) is scheduled to go on the road Monday for a 7 p.m. game at Baylor, who began the year ranked in the top 10 nationally by MaxPreps.