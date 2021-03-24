The Gordon Lee Trojans improved to 4-0 in Region 6-A play with a 10-3 victory at Armuchee on Tuesday.
No. 2-ranked Gordon Lee took control early on with four runs in the top of the first inning. Blake Rodgers and Cade Peterson delivered RBI-doubles, while Brody Genter blasted a two-out, two-run homer.
Brody Cobb would add a two-run shot in the third inning and Jacob Neal delivered an RBI-double in the sixth to help put it away.
Genter finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Rodgers and Griff Collins had two hits each and Kade Cowan also picked up an RBI.
Riley King struck out eight batters in four innings. He gave up five hits and three walks while only one of the runs he allowed was earned. Tanner Wilson pitched two innings of relief. He gave up an unearned run on one hit and one walk and finished with three strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (12-2 overall) will host the Indians in a doubleheader this Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the three-game series.