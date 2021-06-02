Fresh off a Region 6-A title and their sixth appearance in the Class A Public School state championship series in the past eight full seasons, the Gordon Lee Trojans dominated the All-Region baseball squads, which were voted on by the Region 6-A coaches and released to the public earlier this week.
At the top of the list was senior catcher Brody Cobb, who was named the overall Player of the Year in the region.
Cobb turned in one the biggest single individual seasons of any Trojan in recent memory. He led all Gordon Lee starters in batting average (.446), homeruns (13) and runs scored (49), while adding 10 doubles, two triples and 61 RBIs.
His 13 round-trippers tied him with Parkview senior Cade Sadler for the most in all of Georgia in 2021 and had him tied for ninth, nationally, according to stats complied by MaxPreps.com.
"Brody had a phenomenal year," Gordon Lee head coach Mike Dunfee said. "Most people looked at his offensive stats and were impressed, but I was probably more impressed with what he did behind the dish. I'm definitely proud of him and it was no surprise to me what he did offensively. The kid can swing it."
Gordon Lee earned three more major region awards.
Senior Jake Poindexter (10-3, 2.52 ERA, 98 strikeouts, 64 innings pitched) shared Pitcher of the Year honors in the region with Mt. Zion's Wesley Lindler. Senior third baseman Cody Thomas was given the Captain Award for 6-A, while Dunfee was named Coach of the Year.
First team selections from Gordon Lee featured senior pitcher Riley King and sophomore pitcher Bo Rhudy, while sophomore Blake Rodgers was named to the first team as both a pitcher and as an infielder. Sophomore Kade Cowan was also first team as an infielder, while senior Cade Peterson and sophomore Nate Dunfee were picked as first team outfielders.
Senior Jacob Neal was a second team selection on the infield. Senior Griff Collins was a second team outfield pick and sophomore Brodie Genter made second team as a utility player. The final honoree was junior Tanner Wilson, who was named as an honorable mention pick.