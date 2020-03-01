The Gordon Lee Trojans bounced back from Friday night's close loss to Pacelli with an 11-6 victory over Heritage in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic Saturday afternoon at LFO.
Alex Mixon got the Generals on the board first with an early two-run homer, but the Trojans would tie things up going into the fourth inning when they erupted for five runs, two coming home on a Griff Collins single. Gordon Lee would score four more in the fifth inning as Cade Peterson helped out with a two-run blast.
Heritage would score its final four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Mixon once again provided the big blow with a two-run double, while Noah Johnson and Caden Snyder both were credited with RBIs in the inning.
Peterson went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans. Collins had three runs scored to go with his two RBIs. Jake Wright was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored, while Nate Dunfee and Cody Thomas each had a hit and two RBIs.
Mixon finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Generals.
Jake Poindexter got the win for the Trojans. He allowed just two earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks allowed in five innings. Jackson Moore, Tanner Wilson and Peterson all pitched in relief.
Landon Skeen got the start for the Generals. He went three innings, giving up two unearned runs on a hit and two walks with three strikeouts. Zach Barrett, along with Mixon and Snyder, all pitched in relief. Barrett suffered the loss, while Snyder had three strikeouts in two innings of work.
Gordon Lee (3-2) is scheduled to start Region 6-A play Monday afternoon at Darlington, while Heritage (0-7) is slated to start Region 6-AAAA play Tuesday at Ridgeland.