The Gordon Lee Trojans parlayed six hits into five runs and moved to 2-1 on the season with a 5-0 home victory over Heritage on Saturday.
Cade Peterson opened the scoring for the home team in the bottom of the second. After the Trojans loaded the bases on an error and two walks, the junior ripped a two-run double to stake his team to the lead.
Then in the bottom of the fourth, Cody Thomas led off with a double, which was followed by an RBI-double off the bat of Blake Rodgers. Two outs later, Nate Dunfee singled and Will Sizemore walked to load the bases. J.D. Day picked up an RBI after drawing another walk and Brody Cobb was credited with a tough RBI as he was hit by a pitch.
Gordon Lee's six hits came from six different players. Jake Poindexter got the win on the mound as he allowed just two hits and two walks in four innings of work with seven strikeouts. Peterson, along with Tanner Wilson and Riley King, all worked one inning of relief each.
C.J. Robertson got the start for the Generals, who fell to 0-3 with the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four walks and six hits with five strikeouts. Landon Skeen pitched 2.1 innings in relief, walking one and striking out two.