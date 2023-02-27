Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans led by six runs and trailed by six runs all by the end of second inning on Monday night.

However, they outscored Dalton 10-2 the rest of the way to pick up a wild 17-15 eight-inning victory in the Carpet Capital.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In