The Gordon Lee Trojans led by six runs and trailed by six runs all by the end of second inning on Monday night.
However, they outscored Dalton 10-2 the rest of the way to pick up a wild 17-15 eight-inning victory in the Carpet Capital.
The Gordon Lee Trojans led by six runs and trailed by six runs all by the end of second inning on Monday night.
However, they outscored Dalton 10-2 the rest of the way to pick up a wild 17-15 eight-inning victory in the Carpet Capital.
Cooper Jackson ripped a three-run double in top of the first to help put Gordon Lee up 6-0, only to see the Catamounts get right back in the ball game with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
After adding a run in the top of the second, the Trojans surrendered eight more runs in the bottom of the second and trailed 13-7, though they would begin their comeback in the top of the fourth.
They chipped away with two runs in the fourth and three more came home in the sixth, two on a homer by Bo Rhudy. Gordon Lee scored twice in the top of the seventh to go ahead. The first run scored on an error before a Blake Rogers sacrifice fly put the Trojans on top.
Dalton answered with a run in the bottom of the frame to send the game to extra innings, but Gordon Lee scored three times in the top of the eighth. After loading the bases with two outs, Rhudy came through with an RBI-single and Brodie Genter drove in two with a base hit.
The hometown Catamounts got one back with a leadoff solo home run and a one-out walk brought the tying run to the plate. However, a very timely 6-4-3 double play finally ended the threat and the game.
Gordon Lee finished with 16 hits on the night, five coming from Rhudy, who went 5 for 5, scored twice and drove in three runs. Genter finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Holt Roberts had two hits and drove in three. Nate Dunfee was 3 for 4 with a double and four runs scored, while Kade Cowan had a single, a double, three walks and scored five runs.
Six different Trojans took the hill with Tyler Forester getting the victory. He pitched three innings of two-hit ball and allowed one unearned run with six strikeouts and no walks.
Gordon Lee (2-1) will be back home on Tuesday for an always-difficult match-up with Mount Paran Christian.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.