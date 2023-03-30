The LFO Warriors rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday night in Chickamauga.
However, Gordon Lee answered with five in the bottom of the frame and shut the Warriors down in the seventh to pick up an 8-4 win in Game 1 of a two-game Region 6-AAA series.
Tanner Mantooth had an RBI in the top of the third to stake LFO to the early lead. Kendall Chumley scored on the play after initially singling and moving to second on a passed ball.
An error, a walk and a sacrifice bunt by Jackson Scali set the table for the Trojans in the bottom of the fourth as Holt Roberts scored on a sacrifice fly by Barrett Dockery to tie the game.
Gordon Lee got two more runs in the fifth. Nate Dunfee singled, took second on an error and third on a grounder, before racing home on a sacrifice fly from Blake Rodgers. Roberts later came through with an RBI-single to score Kade Cowan.
The top of the sixth inning for LFO included a two-run double by Donnie Brown, who later scored on a passed ball to give the Warriors a 4-3 lead. But all that would change a half-inning later as Gordon Lee scored five times with two outs.
With a runner at first, Dunfee was intentionally walked and Cowan made the Warriors pay with an RBI-single to tie the game. Rodgers followed up with a two-run double and Brodie Genter doubled to bring in another run before Roberts capped the inning with an RBI-single.
Dunfee finished 3 for 3 and scored twice, while Roberts was 2 for 4.
Rodgers struck out 10 batters in 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and one walk. Dustin Day gave up a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning of relief. Tyler Forester walked a batter in one-third of an inning out of the bullpen, but earned the victory as the pitcher of record.
Dylan Blankenship pitched 5.2 innings for LFO, allowing seven hits and five walks with two strikeouts. He took the loss, while Mantooth gave up two hits in one-third of an inning of relief.
Carson Goff was 2 for 4 for the Warriors and Eli Walker picked up a single.
Gordon Lee (12-5, 4-1) will travel to LFO (10-8, 2-3) on Friday to close out the series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.