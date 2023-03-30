Gordon Lee Trojans

The LFO Warriors rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday night in Chickamauga.

However, Gordon Lee answered with five in the bottom of the frame and shut the Warriors down in the seventh to pick up an 8-4 win in Game 1 of a two-game Region 6-AAA series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In