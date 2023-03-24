Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans followed up a road win at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday with a home victory over the Colts on Thursday, winning 3-1 as they moved to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA play.

The Trojans were outhit, 4-2, but made their hits count. Brodie Genter swatted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning after Blake Rodgers drew a two-out walk.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

