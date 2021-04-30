Two games into the 2021 state baseball playoffs and the Gordon Lee Trojans have yet to give up a run.
Or a hit.
Senior Jake Poindexter threw a six-inning no-hitter in Game 1 on Thursday before Riley King in Bo Rhudy combined on a second six-inning no-no in the nightcap as the Navy-and-White rolled to a doubleheader sweep of visiting Glascock County in the opening round of the Class A Public School tournament. The Panthers came in as the No. 4 seed from Region 7.
With the Round 1 win, the Trojans (29-2) will be back at home in the Round of 16 to face Washington-Wilkes, the runner-up from Region 8. The Tigers (25-7) defeated Region 5 No. 3 seed Chattahoochee County, 9-5 and 1-0, in another first-round sweep.
Gordon Lee 11, Glascock County 0
The Trojans got seven strikeouts and three walks from their University of Georgia signee, who helped his own cause with an RBI in the first game.
Cade Peterson had a pair of doubles and one RBI. Griff Collins had a triple and knocked in a run, while Brody Cobb's 10th homerun of the season came in walk-off fashion as the final two runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Kade Cowan and Blake Rodgers also had one RBI each in the victory.
Gordon Lee 10, Glascock County 0
Nate Dunfee got the offense rolling with an early RBI-triple, while Cowan drove in two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies.
The Trojans would do most of their damage in the top of the sixth inning as they scored six times to blow the game open. Gordon Lee hit three doubles in the inning, including one each by Dunfee, Cowan and Collins. Collins drove in two with his hit, while Cowan plated a run with his. Peterson also delivered a two-run single in the inning.
Dunfee was the only Trojan with two hits in the game, while Cowan led the way with three RBIs. Peterson also matched Collins with two RBIs in the Game 2 victory.
King pitched the first four innings, striking out six and giving up four walks, while Rhudy struck out four batters and issued just one walk in his two innings of relief.