After getting several timely hits in Friday night's series opener, the Gordon Lee Trojans' bats were shut down in Game 2 of the doubleheader, meaning there will be a winner-take-all battle on Saturday for the GHSA Class A Public School state championship.
First pitch between the Trojans and the Metter Tigers is slated for 12 noon at Grayson Stadium in Savannah.
Gordon Lee 7, Metter 4
The Navy-and-White took the lead in the top of the second inning as Griff Collins' two-out, RBI-single plated Cody Thomas with the first run of the series. Then, after Gordon Lee ended the bottom of the second with a 6-4-3 double play, first baseman Blake Rodgers belted a two-run homer to rightfield to stake the Trojans to a 3-0 lead.
Metter, making its first-ever appearance in a baseball state finals series, used two hit batters and a groundout to move runners into scoring position for Ruston Rigdon, who came through with a two-run single to center that cuts Gordon Lee's lead down to one after three innings.
The score would remain 3-2 going into the top of the sixth inning when the boys from Chickamauga got some much-needed breathing room.
Singles by Thomas and Jake Poindexter were followed up by a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position. Jacob Neal came through with a two-run single to center before Nate Dunfee and Kade Cowan drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Randon Rigdon, who came in to replace starter John Luke Glanton, would get the second out on strikes, but Brody Cobb would battle through a nine-pitch at-bat before delivering a clutch two-run single to center for his 59th and 60th RBIs of the season.
Up 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers tried their best to find some late-game magic. They got two singles and two walks to bring in a run before reliever Brodie Genter was called in to replace a tiring Poindexter on the hill. A wild pitch would bring in Metter's fourth run, but Genter would get cleanup hitter Kaliq Jordan to fly out to center and end the ball game.
Poindexter pitched 6.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks, while finishing with 10 strikeouts to collect the win. Genter would get credit for a save.
Glanton took the loss. He was touched up for seven earned runs on 10 hits and three walks in 5.1 innings and managed just two strikeouts. Rigdon pitched well in relief, allowing just one hit in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen. He finished with four strikeouts.
Dunfee, Cobb and Poindexter each had two hits for the Trojans.
Metter 2, Gordon Lee 1
Playing as the home team in the nightcap, the top-ranked Trojans (36-4) drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning. Dunfee singled and stole second base before Cobb came through with a two-out single to give his team the lead.
Unfortunately, those would be the only two hits the Trojans could muster against Tiger starter Brian Crooms. Crooms pitched a complete-game, two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, though he also issued six walks and gave the Trojans several opportunities to take the lead.
Gordon Lee left a runner on base in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings, while a runner was stranded in scoring position in three of those innings.
Both runs for the fourth-ranked Tigers (28-9) came in the top of the third inning. Reese Hadden came through with a one-out single and later stole second with two outs. Glanton delivered a single to right to bring in Hadden with the tying run before taking second on the throw home. One batter later, Ruston Rigdon reached base on an error that allowed Glanton to score from second with the go-ahead run.
Bo Rhudy pitched a tremendous game for Gordon Lee, but suffered a very tough loss. The sophomore pitched all seven innings and gave up just four hits without issuing a single walk. He struck out nine batters and only one of the runs he allowed was earned.