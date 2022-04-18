The Gordon Lee Trojans scored six times in the first inning and shut out Drew Charter School, 10-0, in a Region 6-A make-up game Monday afternoon in Atlanta.
With the victory, Gordon Lee claimed the regular season region title and will be a No. 1 seed when the state playoffs open in two weeks.
A two-run double by Blake Rodgers highlighted the first inning. Holt Roberts drove in two runs on a double in the second inning, while Garren Ramey added a two-run single in the third to cap the scoring for the Trojans.
Roberts finished with three RBIs on the day, while Tyler Forester, Brodie Genter and Tanner Wilson all had one RBI apiece. Kade Cowan had a hit and scored three times in the victory.
Nate Dunfee pitched the first two innings to get the victory in the five-inning game. He gave up two hits and struck out five batters. Jackson Scali struck out one batter in his one inning of work, while Rodgers pitched the final two innings. He walked one, but struck out three and did not allow a hit.
Gordon Lee (15-10, 11-1) will host Mt. Zion Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the final home game of the regular season. They will travel to Carroll County on Friday for a doubleheader against the Eagles, beginning at 4:30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.