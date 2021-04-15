A brief shower could do little to dampen the roll that the Gordon Lee Trojans continue to be on as the Navy-and-White pounded out 12 hits in a 6-0 home victory over Armuchee on Wednesday.
Kade Cowan, Brody Cobb, Cade Peterson and Griff Collins each collected two hits in the win. Cowan, Garren Ramey and Nate Dunfee each had a double. Dunfee and Cody Thomas drove in a pair of runs each, while Cowan and Jacob Neal added one RBI apiece.
Three pitchers combined to allow just two hits. Blake Rodgers went five innings. He gave up just one hit and a pair of walks, while striking out four batters. Tanner Wilson surrendered one hit in one inning of relief, while Cobb also worked an inning out of the bullpen. He walked two batters, but did not give up any hits.
Gordon Lee (22-2, 10-0) will look to extended its unbeaten streak in Region 6-A when they travel to Trion on Friday for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.