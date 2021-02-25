Two timely hits by Kade Cowan and two clutch strikeouts by Brody Cobb helped the Gordon Lee Trojans take down Mount Paran Christian, 8-6, Wednesday afternoon in Chickamauga.
The victory allowed the Trojans to split the home-and-home series after the Eagles picked up a 5-1 victory in Atlanta on Saturday.
The visitors led 1-0 going into the bottom of the second inning when Cade Peterson reached first base on a dropped third strike. However, the next two batters would strike out as the Eagles looked to escape the inning without any damage.
But that was not to be the case as Jake Poindexter singled, which was followed by back-to-back-to-back RBI singles by Griff Collins, Jacob Neal and Nate Dunfee. Cowan later ripped a two-run triple to center field to cap a five-run inning.
Mt. Paran would close the gap to 5-3, but the Trojans get a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Two walks and an error loaded the bases for Cobb, who drew a welcome free pass with the bases juiced.
The Eagles got the run right back in the top of the fifth and added two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game, 6-6. But in the bottom of the sixth, Collins and Dunfee both singled to set the table for Cowan, who delivered his second two-run double of the game.
Mt. Paran still didn't make it easy in the top of the seventh as they put runners at second and third with one out. However, Cobb, who came into pitch to start the inning, got a big strikeout for out two and then caught the last batter he faced looking to strand the runners and end the game.
Riley King got the start and pitched for solid innings of two-hit ball. He gave up two earned runs and four walks, finishing with four strikeouts. Blake Rodgers and Peterson each pitched an inning of relief, before Cobb was able to slam the door. Peterson got the win as the pitcher of record.
Gordon Lee (2-1) will have a home-and-home series with Ringgold next week. The first game will be Monday at Ringgold before the Tigers come to Chickamauga on Friday. Both games are set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Trojans will also face Heritage in the annual Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at Chattanooga's AT&T Field. First pitch will be next Saturday at 4 p.m.