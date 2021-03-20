The Gordon Lee Trojans scored all six of their runs with two outs and claimed a 6-5 non-region victory over Heritage Saturday afternoon in Boynton.
Gordon Lee took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth after Kade Cowan's RBI-single back up the middle allowed Nate Dunfee to score from second. The Trojans would plate two more runs before the inning was up, one on an error and one on Brodie Genter's walk with the bases loaded.
Alex Mixon would come through with an RBI-single for the Generals in the sixth to cut into the lead and Cade Kiniry delivered an RBI-single in the seventh to pull Heritage within one. Cannon Stafford would tie the game later in the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Gordon Lee found some more two-out magic in the top of the eighth. After Cade Peterson singled earlier in the frame, Genter drew a two-out walk before Jake Poindexter came through with a big RBI-single to bring in what turned out to be the winning run.
The Generals would put the tying run on first with two outs in the bottom of the eighth after a Gordon Lee error, but second baseman Logan Simerley would snare a line drive to end the ball game moments later.
Seven different Gordon Lee players accounted for the Trojans' seven hits on the day. Blake Rodgers pitched the first five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk, adding three strikeouts. Peterson struck out one, but gave up three earned runs in one inning of relief. Genter threw the final two innings out of the bullpen. He struck out one batter and did not allow a hit.
Mixon and Kiniry both had two hits for Heritage, while Kiniry scored twice. He also started the game on the mound and gave up just two hits in five innings, walking five batters and striking out two. None of the runs he allowed were earned.
Landen Skeen through two-thirds of an inning, walking two and striking out two. He allowed three runs, though none of them were earned due in part to two very costly errors. J.J. Hunt closed out the sixth inning, before Caden Snyder threw the final two frames. He gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk.
Both teams will get back to their respective regions this week.
Gordon Lee (11-2) will travel to Armuchee on Tuesday, before the Indians come to Chickamauga for a doubleheader on Friday. Meanwhile, Heritage (10-3) will host Pickens on Tuesday before they travel to Jasper for a Friday night twinbill.